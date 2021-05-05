COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Columbia woman who was speeding and on FaceTime when she hit a man who later died was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence possible.

Regine McCracken, 25, pleaded guilty in March to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Randall Siddens, who was hit while he was volunteering at an Ultramax triathlon in May 2019. He died in November 2019.

Police said Siddens, 34, was thrown 127 feet after being struck by McCracken’s car and suffered internal bleeding, broken bones and a brain injury, The Columbia Missourian reported.

McCracken failed to stow for a red light, swerved to avoid a crash, hit Siddens and then struck a parked vehicle, according to a probable cause statement.

Circuit Judge Jeff Harris said he had to consider that McCracken had no driver’s license on the day of the crash, had four prior convictions for driving infractions and had been given medications during an overnight hospital stay before the crash.

