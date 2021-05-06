DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - Two people have been charged with murder and home invasion in the slaying of a 97-year-old man who was found shot to death in his Georgia home.

DeKalb County Officers discovered the body of William Scott in his Decatur home Tuesday morning, police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.

The DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office determined he was shot.

Police took Mark Patrick Fleck, of Tucker, and Devin Michele Young, of Acworth, into custody in the case Wednesday, jail records showed. Young was also charged with third-degree forgery.

Authorities did not immediately say what led them to the suspects, or whether they knew Scott.

Young and Fleck were being held in DeKalb County Jail on Thursday afternoon without bond, news outlets reported.

The investigation remained ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.