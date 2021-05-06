Reported hate crimes against Asian-Americans in the nation’s 16 largest cities jumped 164% in early 2021, according to a new study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University San Bernardino.

The study found 95 anti-Asian hate crimes reported to the police in the first quarter of 2021, up from 36 reported incidents in the first quarter of 2020.

New York City reported the highest surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in early 2021 as the number of reported incidents rose to 42 compared to 13 during the same period last year, a 223% increase.

San Francisco followed with 12 reported incidents compared to five from the same period last year for a 140% increase and Los Angeles reported an 80% increase with nine hate crimes, compared to five during the same period last year.

“This year’s first quarter increase follows a historic surge in Anti-Asian hate crime that started last year,” researchers wrote. “Last year’s first spike occurred in March and April amidst a rise in COVID cases, a World Health Organization pandemic declaration, and an increase in political and online stigmatizing of Asians.”

The numbers outlined in the study are based on reports filed with local police departments.

It is likely the actual number of hate crimes against Asians in those cities is much higher. Hate crime reporting is sparse in general, but even more so in the Asian-American community. Language barriers and distrust of law enforcement are among the reasons Asians are reluctant to report hate crimes.

Asian American advocacy groups maintain underreporting hate crimes has made it difficult to capture how widespread incidents have become since the coronavirus. Stop AAPI Hate estimates there were 3,800 incidents of Asian hate in 2020, but that includes episodes of bias that would not rise to the level of a criminal offense.

Asian American groups and Democrats have blamed the string of attacks on former President Trump’s rhetoric blaming China for the deadly coronavirus. He repeatedly referred to the pandemic as the “China virus” or “kung flu.”

In 2020, there were 122 incidents of anti-Asian hate crimes in the same 16 cities, according to researchers at the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. That represents an increase of almost 150% from 2019.

