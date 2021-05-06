AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A man accused of causing a crash that killed a teenager last year in Maine will remain free on bail while awaiting trial.

Spencer W. Dowd, 20, of Auburn, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges, including manslaughter and eluding a police officer.

He remains free on personal recognizance, but must abide by conditions including no use or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs.

Police began pursuing Dowd after an officer saw him speeding and passing cars erratically on May 29, 2020. The car eventually crashed into a utility pole in Turner. An 18-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The group had been drinking and partying in Hartford earlier that night authorities said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.