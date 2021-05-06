A group of Republican senators is warning that the Biden administration is preparing to amnesty researchers and scientists compromised by China and other foreign governments.

The proposed amnesty program would let academics and scientists who knowingly defrauded U.S. taxpayers disclose their crimes without worrying about prosecution, according to the office of Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio Republican.

Eight Republican senators, including Mr. Portman, wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday that they learned the Justice Department was readying the amnesty program for those compromised by foreign powers in the “next few weeks.”

“We applaud federal prosecutors for bringing more than a dozen criminal cases against researchers and professors who allegedly stole intellectual property or failed to disclose partnerships with foreign governments, including with the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” the senators wrote. “We are concerned about the effect that this amnesty program will have on those ongoing criminal cases and the signal that it sends to future researchers contemplating breaking U.S. law to steal research or hide affiliations with foreign governments or militaries.”

Last month, the National Institutes of Health told Congress that more than 500 federally funded scientists are under investigation for being compromised by China and other foreign adversaries. On Thursday, the senators said that the Justice Department had not contacted the inspector general community — including at the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation — about its alleged amnesty program.

The Justice Department also did not consult with Congress about the alleged amnesty program, said the eight Republican senators, including Mr. Portman, and Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, John Cornyn of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Susan Collins of Maine, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Todd Young of Indiana and Charles E. Grassley of Iowa.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

