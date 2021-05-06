Papa John’s pizza beat Wall Street expectations for the first quarter Thursday even though it is starting to face increased competition from reopened restaurants.

The company, which did a brisk business while people were stuck at home due to COVID-19, pointed to smart strategy, a more inclusive corporate culture and one product in particular: Epic Stuffed Crust pizza.

“It has been a huge success for our system, bringing in a whole new wave of customers, exceeding our expectations and increasing our ticket average, because it’s a premium pizza,” CEO Rob Lynch told CNBC.

Launched in December, Papa John’s says it devised the innovation by stuffing its “never-frozen original dough with melty cheese” and baking it to “a crispy, golden goodness.”

The pizza company reported $511.7 million in revenue versus analyst estimates of $471 million.

Mr. Lynch pointed to sustained growth overseas in addition to the U.S. market.

“There’s a sustained demand for delivery and pizza,” he told CNBC. “We are not a pandemic pizza company. We’ve transformed this business through a lot of hard work and great thinking from people across the system, and we believe we are going to continue to outperform the industry long after the pandemic recedes.”

