FAIR OAKS, Va. (AP) - Authorities have charged a Virginia hospital worker with sexually assaulting a male patient.

Yoshimi Koga Contreras, 25, of Gainesville was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated sexual battery. He was being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center with no bond set, according to Fair Oaks police.

Police said they were notified by staff at Fair Oaks Hospital on April 18 after a patient said he received a physical examination from the man who provided him with his gown. The victim thought the man was authorized to perform the physical examination and mentioned it later to a physician assistant. Staff then contacted police.

Investigators said Koga Contreras, a hospital technician, told the victim to undress, then performed an examination of the victim’s body that included his genitals. Koga Contreras is not licensed to practice or provide medical treatment.

Police said Koga Contreras has worked for Inova Fair Oaks Hospital since 2016. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the pending case or who believes that Koga Contreras had inappropriate contact with them to call the police department

