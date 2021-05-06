YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A jury in Yakima has found a 21-year-old man guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of a 55-year-old handyman in 2018.

After six hours of deliberation Wednesday, jurors acquitted Anthony Gregory Mallory of second-degree murder, but found him guilty of the lesser charge, first-degree manslaughter, the Yakima Herald reported.

Jurors also found that Mallory used a deadly weapon, a knife, when he fatally stabbed Michael Ochoa on Aug. 21, 2018. That finding will allow Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock to add two years to Mallory’s sentence.

Mallory was initially charged in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree murder. It was the second trial for Mallory, after his first trial ended in a mistrial due to juror misconduct after a juror visited the crime scene and discussed the visit with other jurors during deliberations, a violation of court orders.

“It’s not the verdict we wanted, but the jury looked at the evidence and came up with first-degree manslaughter,” said Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen. “I hope this provides closure for the Ochoa family, and I hope it sends a message that people do not have a right to attack others.”

Ken Therrien, Mallory’s attorney, said he was disappointed that the jury convicted him, but was grateful it was not on the murder charge.

