KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City are investigating the fatal shootings of three people in separate attacks in a 7-hour period overnight.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were called to a business parking lot along Blue Parkway and found a man with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Early investigation revealed there was a fight inside a business that led to the shooting, police said. Investigators were interviewing witnesses and contacting nearby businesses to see if there is any surveillance video of the shooting, police said.

Around 10 p.m., police were called to Hillcrest Avenue and found a man in the street who had been shot and died at the scene, police said. Several hours later, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, another person was fatally shot near 85th Street and Euclid Avenue, police said. Police did not release more information on the later shootings.

The victims’ names were not immediately released, and no arrests in any of the cases had been announced by early Thursday morning.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.