LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) - Leavenworth police are investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man.

Police Chief Pat Kitchens said officers responded to reports of shots fired at a city intersection on Tuesday night.

They found Floyd Ross Jr. in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The investigation is continuing.

