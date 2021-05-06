OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - A man has been convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s father and wounding her and another man in Oshkosh last year.

A jury on Wednesday found Joshua Aide guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, WLUK-TV reported.

Aide shot Rebecca Borkowski, killed her father, James Gruettner, and shot John Miller at a home in August. Aide was upset that someone was going to be working on his vehicle, which he and Borkowski co-owned, according to a criminal complaint.

After his arrest, Aide denied killing anyone, but admitted to a friend about his role in the shooting shortly after.

Aide and Borkowski dated about five years before breaking up in March of 2020. In the days before the shooting, the two exchanged messages in which she declined his requests to get back together, the complaint states.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 21.

