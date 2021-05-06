WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A fight involving two passengers in the back of a livery vehicle resulted in one of the men getting stabbed to death, police say.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday found the victim, identified as William Gomez, 65, in a Worcester hospital’s emergency room where he died a short time later, police said in a statement.

Ramon Castro, 53, was held without bail on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. His attorney asked for a hearing to determine whether his client is competent, and the judge granted the request.

Gomez and Castro were picked up separately, authorities said.

The driver told investigators that a fight broke out between the men as she was driving and when she went to intervene she noticed that one man was holding a knife and the other had a stab wound to the chest, prosecutors said in court.

The cause of the fight was not disclosed in court.

Castro fled on foot and the driver took Gomez to the hospital. Officers located Castro and he was identified by the driver, authorities said. He was held pending a hearing to determine whether he is dangerous.

