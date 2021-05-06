A Massachusetts man charged with sexually molesting a young girl at a Rhode Island home has been sentenced to serve 12 years behind bars, prosecutors said Thursday.

Wilton Rodriguez, 40, of Haverhill, Massachusetts was sentenced recently after pleading no contest to two counts of first-degree child molestation, according to a statement from the state attorney general’s office.

Rodriguez assaulted the girl, who was under the age of 14 and who was known to him, multiple times at the Providence home in 2017, authorities said.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 12 to serve and the remainder suspended with probation. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender counseling.

“Even following a conviction, we recognize that this office’s efforts to achieve justice in a case where a trusted adult sexually exploits a young child can only go so far,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement. “The lasting harm inflicted upon victims and their families by the reprehensible criminal conduct of perpetrators like that of the defendant here causes irreparable damage.”

