ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland’s spending panel has approved funding for a memorial honoring five people killed at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018.

The Capital Gazette reports that the Board of Public Works approved a $300,000 grant Wednesday to partially fund the Guardians of the 1st Amendment Memorial in Annapolis.

Unstable soil at the site meant new soil had to be brought in and steel helical piles had to be installed. This added another $200,000 to the project’s cost, bringing the total to about a half million dollars. Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis have followed through on pledges to pay for any overrun costs.

The memorial is still expected to be complete before the dedication on June 28, the three-year anniversary of the mass shooting that killed five Capital Gazette staffers: Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith.

The memorial’s design features five pillars in front of the First Amendment carved in stone beneath the trees of Newman Park. A brick wall includes an engraving of the newspaper’s front page from the day after the shooting.

