Most Americans believe their taxes will increase over the next 12 months, according to Gallup polling released on Thursday.

Fifty-seven percent of Americans predict their taxes will be higher than they are now, compared to 33% who think they won’t change and 8% who expect them to be lower.

Half of Americans said they think their taxes are too high, compared to 44% who said they were “about right” and 4% who said they’re not paying enough in taxes.

Separately, 55% said they think the taxes they have to pay are “fair,” compared to 43% who disagreed.

President Biden has repeatedly said that his planned tax increases won’t hit anyone earning less than $400,000 per year.

The White House recently clarified that the threshold applies to people who file their taxes individually and the combined income of couples filing jointly.

The survey of 961 adults was conducted from April 1-21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

