COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Recording the interrogations of individuals in custody and accused of serious crimes like murder or rape would become mandatory under Ohio legislation now in the state Senate.

Supporters of the bipartisan bill say recording interrogations protects suspects from the use of allegedly false statements made in unrecorded interviews. They also say it protects police against allegations of coercion and provides prosecutors accurate evidence to use in a case.

A 2012 study found that half of departments responding to a survey did not record interrogations, Niki Clum, legislative liaison for the Ohio Public Defender, told the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, according to Gongwer News Service.

“We should be at 100%,” Clum said.

Police would also have to record interrogations of suspects charged with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, attempted rape and sexual battery, under the bill.

The GOP-controlled House passed the measure last month. The sponsors are Rep. Thomas West, a Canton Democrat, and Rep. Phil Plummer, a Republican and former Montgomery County sheriff.

