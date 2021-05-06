NEW YORK (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a toddler who was killed when gunmen fired into a cookout in Brooklyn last summer, police said Thursday.

Dashawn Austin, 25, was arrested Wednesday on charges including murder and attempted murder in the July 12, 2020 shooting that killed 1-year-old Davell Gardner and wounded three other people.

Police said two men stepped out of a sport utility vehicle and opened fire into a barbecue at a playground in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. Davell was sitting in his stroller when he was fatally shot in the stomach. Three men were hit by gunshots and were treated at hospitals.

The little boy’s death shocked New York City as shootings rose during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is not anything we can allow in our city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the time, adding, “Every resource is going to be used to find this killer.”

It wasn’t clear if Austin had an attorney who could comment on the charges against him.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.