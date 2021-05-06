PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A 19-year-old woman accused of setting the Portland police union building on fire faces a federal arson charge.

Alma Yessenia Raven-Guido made her first appearance on the one-count indictment in U.S. District Court in Portland Thursday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Francesca Freccero entered a not guilty plea to the charge on Raven-Guido’s behalf. FBI agents arrested the woman at her Beaverton home Wednesday.

The arson charge alleges Raven-Guido maliciously damaged or tried to damage the Portland Police Association office, described in the indictment as a building “used in interstate commerce and in activity affecting interstate commerce.” Prosecutors said the federal charge is based on an interpretation that unions affect interstate commerce.

Raven-Guido was arrested last month on arson, criminal mischief and two counts of riot in state court after police received information that Raven-Guido was one of the people who poured a flammable liquid on the building, which caused a fire to grow outside of it, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The informant reported seeing Raven-Guido pour the liquid from three plastic bottles and, while doing so, one of the bottles started to melt, the affidavit says.

Once arrested, police found three plastic bottles that appeared to contain an accelerant and lighters in her backpack, the affidavit said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo allowed for Raven-Guido’s release, with a curfew to be determined by a federal pretrial officer and required phone check-ins with the officer.

