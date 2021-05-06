WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A family fight inside a Wichita apartment over the weekend culminated in the inadvertent fatal shooting of a man as his aunt and another person struggled over a gun, police there said.

The shooting happened Sunday night, Wichita police said in a news release. Investigators believe the incident began when a 59-year-old woman grabbed a handgun as she argued with a relative. She and the relative grappled with the gun, which fired and hit the woman’s nephew, 27-year-old John Ross, in the chest.

Police said Ross had been sitting on couch and wasn’t involved in the fight when he was shot. Family members rushed him to a hospital, where he died.

The aunt was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, but hadn’t been formally charged by early Thursday.

