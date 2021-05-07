MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) - Two people were killed and another person was injured early Friday in a violent confrontation in a Meriden home, police said.

Officers responded to a multifamily home on Lincoln Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Police said a man with stab wounds was on the front porch, and a man who appeared dead and a woman with stab wounds were inside an apartment.

Medics confirmed the man inside the apartment was dead. The woman died from her injuries at a hospital. Police identified them as Cornelius Nicholson, 38, and Tania Roman, 41. Roman lived in the apartment and Nicholson lived in Wallingford, police said.

Officers said the other man is Kevin Burch, 56. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not released.

Police were still investigating the circumstances of the violence Friday, but said it appeared Nicholson was the aggressor.

Nicholson had a criminal history that included convictions for strangulation, violating a protective order and selling and possessing drugs, according to online state court records.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.