ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two men have been shot to death inside an apartment in an unincorporated part of north St. Louis County, police there said.

Police were called to the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of gunfire, reports said. Officers who arrived on the scene heard more gunshots inside the complex and called in the St. Louis County Tactical Unit.

A police perimeter was set up around the complex, and after an undisclosed amount of time, officers entered the apartment and found the two men shot dead, officials said.

Police did not immediately release the names of the men or other details about what may have led to the shooting. No arrests had been reported or suspects named by Friday morning.

