A federal grand jury on Friday indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd on civil rights charges.

The three-count indictment alleges the former officers used excessive force, conducted an unreasonable seizure and failed to provide Floyd with medical care.

The indictment names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng. Chauvin was also charged in a second indictment alleging he used excessive force while using a neck restraint during the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

Mr. Lane, Mr. Thao and Mr. Kueng appeared via video conference in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. Chauvin did not appear in court on Friday.

Chauvin was convicted last month on state murder and manslaughter charges and is currently awaiting sentencing in a maximum-security prison.

The other three officers head to trial on state charges in August. They remained free on bond after Friday’s court appearance.

Floyd died last summer after Chauvin restrained him while pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9½ minutes. Mr. Kueng and Mr. Lane also helped restrain Floyd. State prosecutors allege Mr. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Mr. Lane held down his legs.

Floyd’s death sparked widespread demonstrations against police brutality throughout the country last year.

• This article was based in part on wire service reports.

