PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one of its troopers shot at a driver who allegedly tried to run over the trooper during a traffic stop in Phoenix.

After initially pulling over early Friday, the driver began driving off before making a U-turn and allegedly trying to run down the trooper, the department told local media outlets.

That’s when the trooper, who was not injured, shot at the departing vehicle, the DPS said. It wasn’t known if the troop’s gunfire hit the vehicle.

No information was released on the suspect but the vehicle was described as a 2017 white Dodge Charger with dark window tint and temporary plates.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.