PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in an attack at a golf course in Dewey, according to authorities.

Prescott Valley police said officers responded to a report of a man down at the Quailwood Greens Golf Course at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said there was an argument between 51-year-old Clint Hughes and the 47-year-old victim from Prescott Valley.

Hughes reportedly drove his pickup truck into the man and stabbed him in the face with a knife, according to authorities.

Police said Hughes fled, but turned himself in a short time later.

The victim was transported to a Phoenix area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

His name hasn’t been released.

Police said Hughes was booked into the Yavapai County jail on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangerment charges.

It was unclear Thursday if Hughes has a lawyer for his case yet.

