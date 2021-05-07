PHOENIX (AP) - Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation to tighten Arizona laws on civil forfeitures of private property.

Under the legislation, forfeiture would generally occur only if a property owner has been convicted of an offense related to the forfeiture and if the state shows that the property is subject to forfeiture by clear and convincing evidence.

“Currently there is no requirement that the government prove that seized property is connected to a crime, which has resulted in property being taken from innocent people,” Ducey‘s office said in a statement. “This legislation protects Arizonans’ rights while maintaining law enforcement’s ability to hold criminals accountable.”

The legislation signed Wednesday by Ducey will take effect 90 days after the end of the legislative session.

Supporters of the legislation included the Institute for Justice, Arizona Attorneys for Criminal Justice, Middle Ground Prison Reform, Arizona Citizens Defense League and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, while opponents included the Arizona Association of Counties, the League of Arizona Cities and Town, the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police and the cities of Mesa, Kingman and Glendale.

