RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a fifth suspect in the killings of a woman and her infant daughter in Virginia.

Kevon Bynum, 18, was arrested Thursday night and has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, Richmond police said Friday.

Police said Bynum is the final known suspect in the April 27 shooting at an apartment complex on Midlothian Turnpike.

Donald Hemmings, 22, Shyheem Martin, 23, and Shamondrick Perry, 19, were all arrested within hours of the shooting and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, with additional charges pending. Bynum’s twin brother, Kavon Bynum, was taken into custody Wednesday.

Authorities said Sharnez Hill, 30, and her daughter were killed and three others wounded when two groups of people exchanged gunfire across an apartment courtyard filled with children.

Investigators have said they believe the bystanders were all hit by gunfire from one group before the other group returned fire.

A 29-year old woman and two girls, ages 11 and 15, were wounded.

