BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts woman who was a former employee for the Internal Revenue Service has been sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution after she pleaded guilty to filing 70 false tax returns for herself and others.

Jennifer True, 45, who previously pleaded guilty to eight counts of wire fraud and identity theft, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Boston, the Eagle-Tribune reported.

In addition to her sentence, True is barred from preparing, advising, assisting or aiding in the preparation of tax returns for anyone outside of herself and her parents, according to court documents.

True was initially charged in January 2020 and accused of filing 591 false tax returns between 2012 and 2017. She pleaded guilty to filing at least 70 false tax returns in September, according to authorities.

According to federal authorities, True received between $40 and $100 per return.

The falsified documents included false child and dependent care credits, false deductions, inflated unreimbursed business expenses, and phony tax preparation fees.

