PHOENIX (AP) - A senior official on Martha McSally’s 2018 Senate campaign pleaded guilty Friday to stealing $115,000 in campaign funds.

Prosecutors say Anthony Barry, who was a consultant and deputy campaign manager for the Republican lawmaker, used his position to make payments to himself beyond what was owed for his salary. Authorities say the illegal payments were made between October 2018 and June 2019.

Barry, 33, of Yorkville, Illinois, faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on July 6. In a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful conversion of campaign funds and agreed to repay $115,500.

He admitted using the money “to fulfill my personal commitments, obligations, and expenses, including recreational activities,” according to court records.

Barry and his attorney, Charity Clark, did not immediately respond to a requests for comment.

McSally lost the 2018 campaign to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema but was appointed to Arizona’s other Senate seat, taking office in January 2019. She ran again in 2020 but lost to Democrat Mark Kelly.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.