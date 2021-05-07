By Seth McLaughlin - The Washington Times - Friday, May 7, 2021

President Biden said Friday he still plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite the recent buildup of his troops on the Ukrainian border.

Mr. Biden said there are still “significantly less” Russian troops amassed on the Ukrainian border than a month ago.

“It does not impact my desire to have a one-on-one meeting,” Mr. Biden told reporters at the White House.

Mr. Biden said he is “confident” that he will meet Mr. Putin in June, but they have yet to settle on a time and place.

