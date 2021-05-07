DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A man is in jail and facing several charges in connection with a Des Moines crash that killed two people on a motorcycle.

Authorities say Quntonio Herron turned himself in Friday morning and he was booked into the Polk County Jail. He is charged with homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended or denied license.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Herron had an attorney.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a car collided with two motorcycles. Police say Herron was the driver of a 2016 Mercedes Benz that struck the motorcycles. Police had been searching for the driver since the accident.

Kristy Hyde, 47, of Des Moines, was a passenger on one of the motorcycles and died at the scene. The motorcycle’s driver, 51-year-old Jerry Coles of Des Moines, died later at a hospital.

A 46-year-old woman who was driving the second motorcycle is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.