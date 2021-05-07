LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan said late Friday that 54% of adults ages 16 and up had gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, a roughly 2.5 percentage point jump after factoring in people who were vaccinated outside the state or at federal facilities.

The addition of nearly 227,000 residents to the state’s count put Michigan close to a 55% benchmark Gov. Gretchen says is needed to allow in-person work in all sectors, including offices. The reopening step will occur two weeks after the milestone is reached.

State officials said a new tracker uses data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which can access data from out-of-state providers and federal entities like veterans hospitals.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, said the “Vacc to Normal” tracker provides the most complete vaccination estimate.

“By getting shots in their arms as soon as possible, Michiganders can protect themselves, their families and their communities and help end this pandemic as quickly as possible,” she said in a statement.

