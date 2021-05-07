BRINKLEY, Ark. (AP) - One man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in the parking lot of the housing authority in the small Arkansas city of Brinkley, Arkansas State Police say.

Bernard Pearson, 33, died at a Forrest City hospital following the Thursday night shooting in Brinkley, a city of about 2,500 located about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

A 26-year-old Fayetteville man later surrendered to local police and remained in custody Friday, according to state police. The man’s name has not been released.

Brinkley Housing Authority director Mamie Garrett said neither the dead man nor the suspect worked at or lived in homes of the agency that provides rental assistance to low-income residents.

