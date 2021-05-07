KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - It was an employee at a Domino’s pizza restaurant in Kansas City who shot and killed a man found in the restaurant’s parking lot this week following an altercation inside the business, police said.

Officers called to the lot around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday found Marc Davis II, 32, on the ground with at least one gunshot wound, police said. After initial investigation, police believe Davis went into the Domino’s and started arguing with employees while waving a gun.

Police said one worker at the business pulled his own gun and fired several times at Davis, who was hit, ran out of the store and collapsed in the parking lot.

The worker was detained and questioned before being released, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

