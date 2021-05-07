MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama attorney general’s office said Friday it had started impeachment proceedings against Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris, who was accused of multiple acts of malfeasance.

Norris first came under investigation last year and papers were served on Friday, Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.

First elected in 2010, Norris allegedly used his office to obtain thousands of dollars from a company whose owner got about $140,000 in payments from the sheriff’s office, the attorney general’s office said.

Norris also was accused of filing false financial disclosure forms, and failing to file a tax return for 2019. That year, Norris failed to disclose $12,700 in contributions from 16 different sources and numerous expenditures, the state alleged.

Norris can remain in office until an impeachment trial is held. He did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The Alabama Supreme Court, which will consider the impeachment against Norris, has ordered him to appear on June 2, prosecutors said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.