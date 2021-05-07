Donald Trump is digging Sen. Josh Hawley‘s new book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” which the former praised for bashing “the terrible Big Tech companies and their attempt to ruin our country.”

Mr. Hawley, Missouri Republican, embraced Mr. Trump‘s calls to object to the certification of the 2020 presidential election, leading the failed effort in the U.S. Senate after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“Josh Hawley, our fantastic Senator from the beautiful and great State of Missouri, has a fantastic new book, just out this week, about the terrible Big Tech companies and their attempt to ruin our Country,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “It’s called The Tyranny of Big Tech—it has my Full and Complete Endorsement. Buy it now!”

Mr. Hawley, considered a possible contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, faced stiff blowback from members of both parties over his decision to object to the election results, but scored points with Mr. Trump and his loyal base of supporters.

