COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (AP) - The family of a teenager shot to death in 2018 by Cottonwood Heights police has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, its police department, and some officers after violent clashes occurred at a protest in August.

In the lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court, Tiffany and Aaron James and their two children claimed Cottonwood Heights police used excessive force during the protest, prevented protesters from exercising their First Amendment rights, and didn’t treat everyone fairly, KUTV reported.

A lawyer representing the city and police said the claims are inaccurate, and officers acted appropriately during the incident.

The protest was held in response to the May 29, 2018 fatal police shooting of Zane James by off-duty police officer Casey Davies. Police say the 19-year-old robbed store in Sandy with an airsoft gun.

The shooting was ruled legally justified by Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill who noted that James did not obey officers’ commands and continued digging through his pockets before the officer shot him.

At the August 2 protest, eight people were arrested, including Tiffany James’s other son, Gabriel Pecoraro. The family said in the lawsuit police used excessive force against him and Aaron James, causing injuries to both.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.