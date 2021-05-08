SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (AP) - Both directions of Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels reopened Saturday afternoon following the investigation of a suspicious device, police said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Colorado State Police said on Twitter that the area is safe.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said a 911 caller reported an SUV traveling west contained an “explosive device” and that the vehicle was stopped, news outlets reported.

The Jefferson County Bomb Squad investigated the device, Denver7 reported.

The vehicle was stopped on the westside of the tunnel.

The State Police said officers are investigating the male driver of the SUV.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.