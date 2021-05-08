PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix police officer shot and wounded a man who had raised a gun toward the officer after earlier shooting at different officer, the Police Department said Saturday.

The 34-year-old suspect was hospitalized in critical condition after the Friday night shooting, a police statement said.

The incident started when a patrol sergeants observed a “suspicious vehicle” and its driver pointed a gun out the window and fired one shot “in an unknown direction,” the statement said.

During the ensuing pursuit, Glendale police notified Phoenix police that the vehicle had been used in an armed robbery.

After officers were able to stop the vehicle, the suspect raised a gun toward an officer who then shot him, the statement said.

No identities were released.

