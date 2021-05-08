NEW YORK (AP) - Two women and a 4-year-old girl were shot Saturday afternoon in New York City’s busy Times Square and police were looking for suspects, authorities said. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the victims were in stable condition.

The victims were taken to a hospital after being shot shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, a police spokesperson said. Their names have not been released, and it was not immediately clear if they were related. One of the women is 23 years old and the other is 43, police said.

The shooter or shooters fled the scene. Police have not released information on what prompted the shooting.

Police said it appeared the victims were innocent bystanders.

“The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice,” de Blasio said in a Twitter post. “The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop.”

Surveillance videos posted on social media by the fire department show people running away from the scene. What appear to be three gun shots are heard on audio from the videos.

Police were planning to release more information Saturday evening.

