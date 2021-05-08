LAS VEGAS (AP) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nevada says two men have pleaded guilty in a tax withholding scheme devised while one of the men was imprisoned.

Jabari Laquan Marshall, 43, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of theft of government money and one count of aggravated identity theft and Jalen Tony Henry, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money, the office said.

Marshall and Henry face Aug. 13 sentencings, with theft of government money carrying a sentence of up to 10 years and aggravated identity theft carrying a sentence of up to two years, the office said.

According the office, Marshall devised the scheme while already imprisoned and gave false trade secrets documents to Henry, who used them to file an amended 2014 tax return requesting a $1.4 million refund related to a fictitious sale.

Henry actually received a refund check that he deposited in a bank account that was then frozen “because of the suspicious nature of the transaction,” the office said, adding that the Internal Revenue Service recovered nearly all of the refund amount.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.