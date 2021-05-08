STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania state trooper fired into a pickup truck that repeatedly struck a police vehicle during a chase through New Jersey and Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Pennsylvania state police in Stroudsburg said they were notified at about 8 p.m. Friday that New Jersey state police were in pursuit of a pickup they had tried to stop for various traffic violations including reckless and erratic driving, speeding and unsafe lane changes.

New Jersey state police pursued the pickup for 10 miles on Route 46 and Interstate 80 until it crossed the Delaware Water Gap bridge. Pennsylvania state police then tried to stop it but report that the truck “rammed and continually struck” a marked state police vehicle, police said in a news release.

A trooper then fired into the driver’s side door of the truck “which continued to accelerate, ram and flee troopers,” police said. Police didn’t say whether the driver was hit.

A precision immobilization technique was used to stop the vehicle in Stroud Township and 51-year-old Steven R. Wilson was arrested, police said. He was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangering, fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence while on a suspended license and illegal taunting of a police animal.

Wilson was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg; a report on his condition wasn’t immediately available. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney who could respond to the charges and a working number for him couldn’t be found Saturday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.