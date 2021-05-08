Donald Trump isn’t running for office in 2022, but his Make America Great Again rallies are making a comeback, according to a top aide.

Senior adviser Jason Miller said Friday that Mr. Trump plans to restart his signature assemblies “as soon as late spring or early summer” as part of an effort to elect Republican candidates in the midterm election.

And not just any Republicans. Mr. Trump “has already begun to vet and endorse candidates for 2022, with an eye toward electing not just Republican candidates, but America First Republican candidates,” Mr. Miller told Axios.

He confirmed the statement in a Saturday tweet, saying “yes they are” in response to a Mic headline: “Brace yourself: Trump’s MAGA rallies are coming back.”

“His endorsement lifts candidates above the pack and often clears the primary field,” Mr. Miller said. “The general election endorsement provides access to ‘Trump voters’ not normally accessible to Republicans.”

Yes…yes they are!



“Brace yourselves, folks: Trump‘s MAGA rallies are coming back” https://t.co/lO3du6LMdJ — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) May 8, 2021

Mr. Trump has already made a dozen 2022 endorsements, throwing his support behind incumbent Republican Sens. Ron Johnson, John Kennedy and Tim Scott, as well as some GOP challengers.

They include Rep. Jody Hice, who’s running to unseat Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state election chief who tangled with Mr. Trump over the state’s 2020 election results.

The ex-president has also endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks, Alabama Republican, to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas governor.

Mr. Trump held more than 150 rallies during his four-year presidency, according to a list maintained by Wikipedia, typically appearing with other prominent Republicans and drawing thousands of supporters in MAGA caps and swag at the larger venues.

