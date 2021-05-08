KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) - The men are dead after a shooting in the St. Louis County town of Kinloch.

St. Louis County police were called to a report of a shooting Friday evening. Arriving officers found no shooting victims at the scene but learned that five injured men had taken themselves to a hospital.

Two of those men died. Police say the other three men have injuries not considered life-threatening.

An investigation continues. No arrests have been made.

