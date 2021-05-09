PHOENIX (AP) - One person was killed and seven others injured after a shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt Regency hotel around 12:30 a.m.

Police said an altercation between a group of people between 18 and 22 years old attending an event inside the hotel escalated into shots being fired by multiple people.

They said a man was found dead inside the hotel while seven other people were taken to a hospital for gunshot injuries.

The severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately available.

Police said detectives were working to learn the relationships between those involved in the shooting.

