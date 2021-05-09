MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities said a suspect was in custody after two Montgomery police officers were shot and injured while responding to a call.

The officers responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a call of a person shot and found a man with life-threatening injuries, news outlets reported. The man was taken to a hospital.

Police then exchanged gunfire with a suspect and two officers were hit. They were taken to a hospital, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect, who was shot in the arm, was also taken to a hospital.

Police told news outlets that the State Bureau of Investigation had taken over the case.

