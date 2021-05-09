PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A shooting in north Philadelphia killed one young person and injured two others, one extremely critically, police said.

The victims were found insider a car after the gunfire that occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Glenwood neighborhood, police said.

A 17- to 18-year-old male shot in the head was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 19-year-old man shot eight times in the upper torso was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition.

An 18-year-old man shot in the arm was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said no arrests were immediately reported and no weapons had been recovered.

