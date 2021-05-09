An Army sergeant at Fort Bragg, N.C. remains in custody after she was arrested in the May 7 shooting death of another female soldier.

Police in Fayetteville, N.C., said the accused assailant, 26-year-old Tiara Vinson, fatally shot Keila Horton, 22, outside a home located about 10 miles southeast of Fort Bragg.

Specialist Horton was rushed to an area hospital where she died from her wounds. Sgt. Vinson was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, police said.

The motive in the slaying remains under investigation.

