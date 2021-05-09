GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - A traffic stop in Delaware led to the arrest of a man and woman from Virginia for gun and weapons charges, Delaware State Police said Sunday.

Troopers were patrolling in Georgetown on Saturday morning when they pulled over a vehicle with illegal tinting, state police said in a news release.

Police said that after a trooper detected the smell of marijuana, a probable cause search was conducted and four guns, Psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and suspected drug proceeds were recovered.

Shantai Lancaster, 26, and Kyanna Stevens, 21, both of Norfolk were arrested without incident.

Lancaster faces multiple drug and weapons charges. Stevens faces drug charges and one count of conspiracy.

Both were arraigned and being held on bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if either had obtained an attorney who could comment on their behalf.

