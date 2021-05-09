SAN MARCOS, Calif. (AP) - A former dean at Cal State San Marcos who racked up tens of thousands of dollars in improper travel billings is now under criminal investigation by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, according to a newspaper report.

Michael Schroder resigned as dean of extended studies after the San Diego Union-Tribune disclosed his lavish spending in 2019.

The newspaper reported Sunday that prosecutors are investigating Schroder and that the the university is seeking restitution from him for expenses that did not meet school standards.

Schroder could not be reached for comment and previously has declined interview requests.

Margaret Chantung, a spokeswoman for Cal State San Marcos, could not provide details on the requested restitution. She said the university is cooperating with the DA’s office in the criminal probe.

Steve Walker, a spokesman for DA Summer Stephan, said the office does not comment on potential cases.

The former dean was one of several Cal State San Marcos administrators who combined spent more than $300,000 traveling on university business between 2017 and 2019, the Union-Tribune reported.

Schroder charged the school for stays at luxury resorts that were miles away from destinations he cited as the purpose for his university travel, the Union-Tribune reported.

Schroder opened a consulting practice in 2020 that specializes in global strategy, the newspaper said.

