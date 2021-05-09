ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A Mesquite man has been arrested in connection with the death girlfriend’s 5-month-old daughter last month, according to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s officials.

They said 23-year-old Israel Ramirez is facing one count of intentional child abuse resulting in the death of a child under 12 and one count of intentional child abuse resulting in great bodily harm of a child under 12.

Both charges are first-degree felonies.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the child’s mother - 23-year-old Danielle Lujan - is facing charges with child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, also a first-degree felony.

Ramirez and Lujan were arrested Thursday and being held without bond at the county jail.

It was unclear Sunday if either Ramirez or Lujan has a lawyer yet.

On April 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a 5-month-old infant who was unresponsive.

Court documents show Ramirez told first responders that he had been watching the baby for a few hours while Lujan was at work.

Authorities said the infant was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition with multiple fractured ribs and brain injury and later died.

